70-Year-Old Atlantic County Man Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Girl, 12

A 70 year-old man from South Jersey has been sentenced to a treatment center on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a 12 year-old girl, authorities said.

Jose A. Rodriguez of Egg Harbor City was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Bernard Delury, Jr.

The defendant’s total sentence on all counts is 11 and a half years to be served at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Facility in Avenel, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

The defendant was determined by a psychological report to be a repetitive and compulsive sexual offender, Tyner said.

An Atlantic County jury found Rodriguez guilty of two counts of second degree sexual assault and third degree endangering the welfare of a 12 year-old girl for sexually assaulting her on Aug. 20, 2019.

He gave the girl $10 and told her “not to tell anyone about what happened in his house because he didn’t want to get in trouble with the police," the prosecutor said.

Rodriguez also was found guilty of one count of violation of community supervision for life. When Rodriguez sexually assaulted the 12 year-old girl, he was on Megan’s Law and subject to parole conditions. Rodriguez’s contact alone with a child put him in direct violation of his parole conditions, Tyner said.

Rodriguez was previously convicted of a prior aggravated criminal sexual contact with a minor. He was sentenced on that conviction on June 11, 2004.

Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko represented the State in both trials.

