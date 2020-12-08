Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

5 Arrested In Atlantic County: Police Recover Gun, Cash, Drugs

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Five people have been arrested in Atlantic County in connection with drug dealing, authorities said.

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section executed a residential a warranted on Friday in the first block of south Florida Avenue, turning up drugs, cash and a handgun.

Justin Suarez, 35, of Atlantic City was arrested on multiple drug and money laundering charges along with two men and two women, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

During the search of the residence, a storage area and the arrested individuals, detectives recovered a loaded handgun, 436 grams of marijuana, 310 bags of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, more than $3,400, and materials used in the distribution of narcotics including; empty wax folds, rubber bands, a cutting agent, mixers, Narcan, masks and a money counter, Fair said. 

The investigation was led by Detective James Barrett.

Also arrested were Chelsea Mora, 27, of Absecon; Keith Potter, 58, of Galloway; Zachary Russell, 46, of Atlantic City; and Sierra Self, 27, of Atlantic City.

All were released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

