4 Pennsylvanians Arrested In Atlantic City With Drugs, Guns, Meth Lab Products

Four Pennsylvania residents were arrested in Atlantic City during a stop where guns, drugs and materials for a meth lab were recovered, authorities said.

At 10:37 a.m. on Thursday, Atlantic City Police Officer Aaron Jones stopped a car in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue after observing a drug sale, police said.

All four of the car's occupants were arrested after officers found a 22-caliber rifle, a handgun, 17 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin and a large bag containing items to cook, produce, and store methamphetamine, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

They also were charged with possessing ghost guns and dealing drugs with 1,000 feet of a school zone, Fair said.

The New Jersey State Police Hazardous Materials Response Team was called in to assist.

Arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges were: Colleen Coffin, 41, of Havertown, PA; Timothy Collins, 34, of Downington, PA; Juliya Hess, 27, of Downington, PA; and Timothy Kurkierewicz, 41, of Havertown, PA.

All four suspects were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

