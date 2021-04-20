Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Bookie Admits Running Own ‘Pick Six’ Lottery, Cash Prizes Topped $100,000
3-Wheel Motorcycle Passenger Killed After Bike Hits Water In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Egg Harbor township Police
Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

A passenger in a three-wheeled motorcycle was killed in a crash in Atlantic County after the driver hit standing water, authorities said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while driving through water on Ocean Heights Avenue, spun into oncoming traffic and struck a utility pole, Egg Harbor Township police said.

The passenger, Adam D. Brenner, 35, of Egg Harbor Township was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said.

The crash occurred near Alder Avenue at 1:53 p.m. 

A 2017 Polaris Slingshot, operated by Gary P. Brenner, 64, from Egg Harbor Township, was traveling north on Ocean Heights Avenue, police said.

No tickets had been issued.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was the Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad and members of the Scullville Fire Department.

This crash is being investigated by Police Officers Nick Poletis, Ben Kollman, Robert Moran, James Ludwig and Sgt. Larry Graham, of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or is able to provide any additional information is asked to contact the EHTPD Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-4045

