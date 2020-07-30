2 Women Charged With Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl In Atlantic County

A pair of women in their 30s were assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Atlantic County, authorities charged.

Police responded to a report of criminal mischief and were told by multiple people that a child ran off after being assaulted by two women around 12:30 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue in Pleasantville Tuesday, Police Capt. Matthew Hartman said.

Authorities located the child, who had multiple injuries to her head, face and body, Hartman said.

Nicole Miller, 32, and Heather Grosso, 36 -- both of Mays Landing -- were arrested following an investigation that afternoon.

Miller was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. Gross was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

They were remanded to Atlantic County’s jail pending detention hearings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.