13-Year-Old Arrested In Double Shooting In Atlantic City: Police

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a double shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Tuesday, July 12, at 12:57 p.m., police responded to a shooting and a ShotSpotter alert near the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police found a crime scene and evidence of gunfire but initially did not locate a victim. Moments later, officers were alerted that two male shooting victims, 30 and 34, both of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

An ensuing investigation conducted by officers, detectives, and the Violent Crimes Unit revealed the shooter entered the rear of a three-story dwelling in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Atlantic City Emergency Response Team, which includes SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, the Mobile Command Post and the Bomb Squad, were activated and responded to the scene.

Shortly after, Lieutenant Alexus Zeilinger, who is a crisis negotiator, made contact with the suspect via cellphone. After approximately 1 hour of speaking and negotiating with the suspect, Lt. Zeilinger was able to convince the shooting suspect, as well as two additional individuals, to surrender peacefully, police said.

The investigation led to a search of the apartment and the retrieval of the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.

The 13-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The juvenile was taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center. Two individuals that were in the apartment were released without charges.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

