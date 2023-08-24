Pleasantville Woman Sentenced In Stabbing Death

Rollie Ellis was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 24 for aggravated manslaughter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

An earlier, 20-year term of imprisonment was overturned on appeal when the appellate court ruled her Miranda rights were violated, the prosecutor said.

On April 11, 2018, Atlantic City Police found Jennifer Rodriguez unresponsive and bleeding from a wound to the back of her neck in the lobby of the Public Safety Building. Rodriguez was transported to AtlantiCare City Campus where she was later pronounced deceased.

Investigating officers determined that Rollie Ellis had stabbed both Raphy and Jennifer Rodriguez inside of their apartment in Atlantic City. When police made contact with Ellis, Officer Mitchell of the Atlantic City Police Department observed a knife in Ellis’ waistband and secured the weapon. Raphy Rodriguez identified Ellis as the perpetrator of these attacks.

