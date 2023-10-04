Wife Knew Pleasantville Husband Was Sexually Abusing Child Under 13: Police

Christina Martinez 39, knew that her husband, Sergio Martinez 38, had been sexually abusing children, according to Pleasantville police. As a result of the investigation, both Christina and Sergio Martinez were charged with multiple offenses, they said.

Sergio Martinez was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 years old, sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child — sexual conduct with a child by the caretaker and two counts of child endangerment (abuse/neglect), police said.

Christina Martinez was charged with accomplice liability for failure to prevent offense aggravated sexual assault, accomplice liability for failure to prevent sexual assault, two counts of accomplice liability for failure to prevent child endangerment and two counts of child endangerment, police said.

They were placed under arrest and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending their court appearance.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

