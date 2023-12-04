Fair 54°

SHARE

Pleasantville Man, 20, Wounded In Shooting: AC Police

A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

<p>Atlantic City police</p>

Atlantic City police

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 4:40 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of New York Avenue. 

Police found evidence of gunfire. Shortly after, a shooting victim arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.   

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE