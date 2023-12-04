Pleasantville Man, 20, Wounded In Shooting: AC Police

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 4:40 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of New York Avenue.

Police found evidence of gunfire. Shortly after, a shooting victim arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

