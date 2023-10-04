Pleasantville Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty To Drug, Weapons Offenses: Prosecutor

Kelvin Nixon, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to first-degree possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Dec. 18, 2022, a warranted search was made on one of Nixon’s vehicles in Atlantic City. Detectives found about 1.6 pounds of cocaine packaged in individual glass jars, a Smith & Wesson .38 Special Revolver handgun and 40 .38 Special hollow point rounds of ammunition, the prosecutor said.

On Dec. 19, 2022, a no-knock search warrant was executed at Nixon’s residence in Pleasantville, at which time Nixon was taken into custody. Upon searching his residence, detectives found about 38 glass jars containing marijuana, an Itadel 12-gauge shotgun, a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun, an American Tactical Model GSG Firefly.22 caliber handgun, rounds of ammunition, and several ammunition magazines. In addition, two digital scales and $815 cash were found in a detached garage.

A later search of Nixon’s van was conducted. Detectives found black duffle bags which contained one glass jar marked WW, containing two bags of cocaine, one box of sandwich bags, a digital scale, and 10 boxes of THC cartridges with 10 cartridges in each box for a total of 100 cartridges.

Nixon will be held in Atlantic County Justice Facility until his Nov. 13 sentencing.

This was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit, ACPO Intelligence Unit, and the Mid-Atlantic H.I.D.T.A. Task Force with assistance from the Atlantic County SWAT Team.

