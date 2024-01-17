Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle, Killed In Buena

State troopers responded to a crash at 1113 Harding Highway in Buena just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced. Investigators said a black 2017 Hyundai was driving east on Route 40 before hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The victim has not been identified yet.

It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene or if any charges have been filed. The crash investigations unit for the county prosecutor's office is assisting New Jersey State Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the prosecutor's office at 609-909-7885. You can also file an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also contact Crimestoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477, or on the group's website.

