A Few Clouds 46°

SHARE

'Peach At The Beach' Music Festival Coming To Atlantic City This Summer

A Pennsylvania music festival inspired by the Allman Brothers will be coming to the Jersey Shore this summer.

The Peach Music Festival in 2015.

The Peach Music Festival in 2015.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Djembayz
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

The Peach at the Beach will be held at Island Waterpark at Showboat in Atlantic City on Saturday, July 13. The festival was announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The event will replace the annual Peach Music Festival that has been held in Scranton, PA, since 2012.

"While the Peach Music Festival takes a pause this year, we’ve found a perfect place to gather the Peach community in Atlantic City!" the Facebook post said. "The theme of this event is reconnecting with friends and embracing the essence of what makes The Peach so special."

The Grateful Dead-influenced band Joe Russo's Almost Dead will play two sets. Other performers include Dogs In A Pile, Trouble No More, Karina Rykman, and Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru.

The festival will also include DJ sets in the water park. There will also be special parties before and after the event in the Bourbon Ballroom.

General public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE