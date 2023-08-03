Pair Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges In Atlantic City: Police

On Weednesday Aug. 2, at 5:06 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles, Eric Evans, and Christopher Dodson were alerted that William Snowden allegedly was selling drugs from a vehicle in the parking lot of Renaissance Plaza located in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said.

The detectives located the vehicle and observed Snowden inside with another man. The detectives approached and during the investigation, Snowden was arrested. He was found in possession of 36 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana, and paraphernalia used in the distribution of drugs, police said.

Snowden, 37, of Atlantic City, was charged with multiple drug offenses. Snowden was released on a summons with a future court date.

At 7:24 p.m., the detectives acted on additional information regarding a man, Darien Watson, allegedly selling drugs while in possession of a handgun, police said.

The detectives located Watson near Tennessee and Magellan Avenues. They received assistance from Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner, Gee. Watson was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded handgun and 7 grams of cocaine, police said. The handgun was loaded with hollow-point ammunition and had been reported stolen from South Carolina, they said.

Watson, 41, of Atlantic City, was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses. Watson was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

