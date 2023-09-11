Pair Arrested In Armed Robbery In Atlantic City: Police

On Friday, Sept. 8, at 3:45 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the area of Ohio and Pacific Avenues for a man reporting that he was robbed of his wallet by a man and a woman. Officers learned the victim, 38, of Bronx, NY, began a conversation with Mariah Gooden, police said. Gooden led the victim to Kkyree Dunkerson. Dunkerson approached the victim and acted as if he had a weapon in his waistband while demanding the victim’s wallet, police said. The wallet was turned over and Dunkerson and Gooden fled.

Officers William Palmer, Edwin Maldonado, and Bryan Victoria-Garcia located Dunkerson and Gooden on Michigan Avenue. They were positively identified as the suspects and taken into custody. Both suspects were found in possession of a knife. Additionally, Gooden was found in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Dunkerson, 30, of Atlantic City. was charged with robbery, theft, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Gooden, 30, of Atlantic City.was charged with obbery, theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Dunkerson and Gooden were sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

