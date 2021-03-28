South Jersey Motorcyclist Dies In Crash With Mail Truck

A 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a USPS mail truck Saturday in South Jersey, police said.

Michael P. Giannetta Jr., of Galloway, was heading westbound on W. White Horse Pike on a 2019 Suzuki GSX when he struck the driver's side of a mail truck at the intersection of Upas Avenue entering the intersection around 2:50 p.m., Galloway Township police said.

Giannetta was ejected from the bike and taken to ARMC City Division, where he died, authorities said.

The mail truck driver, Jocelyn Moore, of Egg Harbor, was taken to ARMC Mainland for non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Giannetta was a fitness trainer in the area and loved by many.

The accident is being investigated by Officer Ron Gorneau of the Galloway Township Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information regarding this accident is encouraged to contact Officer Gorneau at 609-652-3705 Ext 5095

