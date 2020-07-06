Boy On Bike, 15, Struck By 2 SUVs In Cape May Dies

A 15-year-old boy died after being struck by two SUVs while riding his bike in Cape May County, State Police said.

Jackson Sturm of Upper Township was heading northbound in the right shoulder of Route 50 in clear and dry conditions around 5 p.m., last Thursday, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told local news outlets.

Sturm tried crossing over the highway when he was struck by Chevy and Ford SUVs also going north, Marchan said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

More than $11,000 had been raised as of July 6 on a GoFundMe for Sturm's family.

The boy had just completed 9th grade and had been accepted into the Law Enforcement & Public safety Career Technical Program for his 10th grade year, the campaign says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.