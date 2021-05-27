Atlantic County Mom Kaitlin Law Dies At 27 After Lifelong Battle With Congenital Heart Defect

Beloved Atlantic County mother Kaitlin Law died May 10 after battling a lifelong congenital heart defect. She was 27.

A resident of Ventnor, Law was born with a congenital heart disease and underwent open heart surgery when she was just a few days old, according to a GoFundMe created last month for her medical and final expenses.

“Anyone that knows Katie knows that she is truly one of a kind,” writes Law’s friend, Corinne, on the fundraiser.

“She is funny and can bring a smile to anyone’s face that meets her, she would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it, she is loyal and she is strong.”

Law had been in home hospice care “fighting for her life” after undergoing five more open heart surgeries, the fundraiser says.

“Katie may have been born with a ‘bad heart’ but she truly at her core has the BEST heart of anyone I know,” the fundraiser says. “To know Katie is to love Katie.”

Law is survived by her loving daughter, Kinsley; her mother, Toni; her brothers, Tony and John and many other relatives and close friends, her obituary says.

“As if Covid wasn’t enough of a strain this year this family now has to deal with another devastation,” reads the GoFundMe, which had garnered more than $8,200 as of Thursday.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Support for Kaitlin Mcdonald & Family’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.