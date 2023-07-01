NJ Pro Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed In Ring After Vomiting On Football During NFL Game Dead At 54

Darren, of Hamilton, NJ, grew up playing football as a quarterback in Mays Landing and was All-State in football at Oakcrest High School.

He went on to play college football at the University of Maryland, graduating with a degree in criminal justice.

Darren played in the NFL on the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, and was famously nicknamed "Puke" after he threw up on he ball during a Monday night game, stopping the center from snapping it.

Darren transitioned into professional wrestling, making his WWF debut in 1998. He suffered a career-ending neck injury in 1998 in a match with D'Lo Brown in Long Island.

He would go on to become a sports essayist and columnist, living with his sister and her family in South Jersey.

