NJ National Guard Recruiter Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Hamilton Township

Shawn Nguyen, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Monday, Mar. 11. The Township of Hamilton Police Department announced his arrest in a news release.

An investigation into Nguyen began in June 2022 when Township of Hamilton officers responded to a report of a "female in distress" at the Wawa gas station on Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Investigators said Nguyen used his position as a recruiter to sexually assault the 16-year-old girl.

Nguyen was charged with two counts of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The state police fugitive unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office helped in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.