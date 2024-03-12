Fair 67°

SHARE

NJ National Guard Recruiter Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Hamilton Township

A New Jersey Army National Guard recruiter was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl, authorities said.

Medium tactical vehicles with the New Jersey Army National Guard are brought in to Lawrenceville, N.J., as the New Jersey National Guard prepares for Hurricane Sandy Oct. 26, 2012.

Medium tactical vehicles with the New Jersey Army National Guard are brought in to Lawrenceville, N.J., as the New Jersey National Guard prepares for Hurricane Sandy Oct. 26, 2012.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Shawn Nguyen, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Monday, Mar. 11. The Township of Hamilton Police Department announced his arrest in a news release. 

An investigation into Nguyen began in June 2022 when Township of Hamilton officers responded to a report of a "female in distress" at the Wawa gas station on Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Investigators said Nguyen used his position as a recruiter to sexually assault the 16-year-old girl. 

Nguyen was charged with two counts of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The state police fugitive unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office helped in the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE