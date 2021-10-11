Woman, 22, Shot By Atlantic City Masked Men In Home Invasion Robbery

A 22-year-old Atlantic City was robbed at her home by masked men, authorities said.

Atlantic City police were called to a residence on Chelsea Court in reference to a woman that was shot.

Officers found the victim, 22, of Atlantic City, suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman, said on Sunday.

The robbery occurred about 2 p.m. Thursday, he said.

She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life threatening injury.

The two robbery suspects were described as black males, each wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.