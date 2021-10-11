Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Woman, 22, Shot By Atlantic City Masked Men In Home Invasion Robbery

Jon Craig
Chelsea Court
Chelsea Court Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old Atlantic City was robbed at her home by masked men, authorities said.

Atlantic City police were called to a residence on Chelsea Court in reference to a woman that was shot. 

Officers found the victim, 22, of Atlantic City, suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman, said on Sunday.

The robbery occurred about 2 p.m. Thursday, he said. 

 She was taken  to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life threatening injury. 

The two robbery suspects were described as black males, each wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

