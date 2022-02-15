Contact Us
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $150K At South Jersey Wawa

Jon Craig
Wawa
One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Feb. 14 to win the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

That ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000. 

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #941, 4262 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing in Atlantic County.

A player from Connecticut won Monday's $185.3 million Powerball jackpot, Lottery officials said. The cash value is $123.9 million.

The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 16, 25, 27, 49, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Multiplier number was 3X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Feb. 14, drawing were: 01, 05, 35, 37, and 49. The Double Play Ball number was 11.

