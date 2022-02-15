WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $150K At South Jersey Wawa

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Feb. 14 to win the $50,000 third-tier prize.

That ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #941, 4262 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing in Atlantic County.

A player from Connecticut won Monday's $185.3 million Powerball jackpot, Lottery officials said. The cash value is $123.9 million.

The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 16, 25, 27, 49, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Multiplier number was 3X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Feb. 14, drawing were: 01, 05, 35, 37, and 49. The Double Play Ball number was 11.

