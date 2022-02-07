Walmart Shoplifter Assaults Loss Prevention Officer, Spits On Her In South Jersey: Police

A shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Atlantic County turned violent, authorities said. The suspect is still at large, according to Egg Harbor Township police.

On Friday, Feb. 4 at approximately 2:03 p.m., Egg Harbor police responded to the Walmart in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township, police said.

Egg Harbor patrol officers Michael Keeping, William Burns and Tim Colella made contact with the victim, the store's Loss Prevention Officer. The victim stated she approached the suspect who was leaving the store with merchandise that was not paid for, police said.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim by pinning her to a wall by her neck and spitting on her, police said.

The suspect left the area in a Hyundai Sonata.

The victim was not injured during the incident, police said. She was able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect, Matthew Sturdivant, 24, Atlantic City, was identified from the information provided and he was charged with robbery, simple assault and shoplifting, police said. He is still at large as a fugitive, police said.

Anyone with information on Sturdivant’s whereabouts is asked to call the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-927-5200 or their local police department.

