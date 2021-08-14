Video Released Of Atlantic City Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Police Car Crash

State authorities released surveillance video from up the street of a bicyclist struck and killed in a crash with an Atlantic City police car.

The officer was “responding to a routine call for service in a marked patrol vehicle, with no lights or siren activated” when the crash occurred in the intersection of Arkansas and Arctic avenues around 8:30 p.m. June 18, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

Everett Stern, 63, was riding past traffic stopped at a red light when the police cruiser entered the intersection and his bicycle slammed into the driver’s side, Bruck said.

Everett was critically injured and died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center a week later (June 25), he said.

Members of Bruck’s staff who are investigating the incident shared the video with Everett’s loved ones and attorney before it was posted here: https://njoag.app.box.com/s/7qdd5tvkupnwyzrz85iprdusdi0ouwh4/file/845203719803

State law and his own guidelines require Bruck's office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," he said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation by the attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.