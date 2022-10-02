Trash Can Napkin Used As Evidence Against NJ Man Who Raped Young Family Member: Report

A Galloway Township man was being held at Atlantic County Jail on accusations he had been sexually assaulting a 12-year-old family member for the better part of a decade, Breaking AC reports.

Michael Matthews, 66, began abusing the girl — whose relationship to him was not released — when she was around 3 years old, the outlet said.

The alleged abuse came to light in April 2021, while Matthews was living with the girl and her family, BreakingAC says. A napkin that Matthews used to clean himself after raping the girl was found in a trash can in the home, according to the outlet.

Matthews was charged with aggravated sexual assault. Matthews faces life in New Jersey state prison if convicted.

Click here for the complete story by Breaking AC.

