Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Trash Can Napkin Used As Evidence Against NJ Man Who Raped Young Family Member: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Galloway police
Galloway police Photo Credit: Facebook. Galloway Township Police Department

A Galloway Township man was being held at Atlantic County Jail on accusations he had been sexually assaulting a 12-year-old family member for the better part of a decade, Breaking AC reports.

Michael Matthews, 66, began abusing the girl — whose relationship to him was not released — when she was around 3 years old, the outlet said.

The alleged abuse came to light in April 2021, while Matthews was living with the girl and her family, BreakingAC says. A napkin that Matthews used to clean himself after raping the girl was found in a trash can in the home, according to the outlet.

Matthews was charged with aggravated sexual assault. Matthews faces life in New Jersey state prison if convicted.

Click here for the complete story by Breaking AC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.