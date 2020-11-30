Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Hanging Investigated At Atlantic City Tower Hotel
Tornado Watch In Effect For Parts Of South, Central Jersey

Jon Craig
There is a tornado watch in effect for five states including parts of New Jersey.
A tornado watch is in effect for parts of New Jersey, the National Weather Service said on Monday afternoon.

The watch, which includes hail, flooding and high wind warnings, extends until 7 p.m., according to the NWS out of Mount Holly and Philadelphia.

There also were numerous reports of widespread electricity outages due to the high winds and downed power lines.

Currently, the watch includes Atlantic and Mercer counties and extends as far north as Monmouth County. 

The tornado watch also includes parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, according to the NWS. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

