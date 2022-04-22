Teenager Shot, Wounded In South Jersey: Police

A 17-year-old was shot in Pleasantville, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Friday, April 15 at 10:26 a.m., a police department spokeswoman said.

Police responded to the 200 block of Hendricks Street for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, a resident flagged down officers indicating the male was inside their residence. The juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police

He said he was shot by an unknown male out front of the residence.

The investigation is ongoing, police said on Friday, April 22.

The incident is under investigation by Violent Crimes Unit, Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Pleasantville Police Department. The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

