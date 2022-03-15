Teenager Seriously Hurt In Bicycle Crash: Police

A bicyclist was seriously hurt in South Jersey after he purportedly rode out in front of an SUV, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Monday, March 14 at 2:36 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike at Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor police said.

A 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Dana Sessoms, 50, of Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike when Andrew Gonzalez, 18, from Egg Harbor Township, rode his bicycle from the shoulder into the roadway, crossing in front of Sessoms' vehicle., police said. He was thrown from his bicycle to the ground.

Gonzalez was taken to the AtlantiCare Hospital in Atlantic City after sustaining serious injuries.

Sessoms and the passengers in her vehicle were uninjured in the crash, police said.

This crash is being investigated by Officers Nicolas Poletis, Robert Moran and Edward Stearns of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Traffic was detoured for approximately 2 hours during the investigation of the crash.

