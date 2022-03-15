Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Teenager Seriously Hurt In Bicycle Crash: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Egg Harbor township Police
Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

A bicyclist was seriously hurt in South Jersey after he purportedly rode out in front of an SUV, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Monday, March 14 at 2:36 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike at Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor police said.

A 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Dana Sessoms, 50, of Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike when Andrew Gonzalez, 18, from Egg Harbor Township, rode his bicycle from the shoulder into the roadway, crossing in front of Sessoms' vehicle., police said. He was thrown from his bicycle to the ground.

Gonzalez was taken to the AtlantiCare Hospital in Atlantic City after sustaining serious injuries.

Sessoms and the passengers in her vehicle were uninjured in the crash, police said.

This crash is being investigated by Officers Nicolas Poletis, Robert Moran and Edward Stearns of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Traffic was detoured for approximately 2 hours during the investigation of the crash. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.