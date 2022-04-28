Teenage Bicyclist Dies After South Jersey Crash: Police

A teenage bicyclist died after being struck by a car in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

The 15-year-old boy's name has not been released.

Samia Youseff-Attala, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving south on Franklin Boulevard when she struck the bicyclist heading east on Loraine Avenue, Pleasantville police said.

The boy was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He has since died of his injuries, police said.

The car's driver was not hurt.

Sgt. Luz Gresham and Officers Marlon Hernandez, Giovanny Garcia and Marcus Ware are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 609-641-6100.

