Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: NJ Ex-Con Admits Brutally Beating GF’s Dogs To Death
News

Teenage Bicyclist Dies After South Jersey Crash: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A teenage bicyclist died after being struck by a car in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. 

The 15-year-old boy's name has not been released.

Samia Youseff-Attala, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving south on Franklin Boulevard when she struck the bicyclist heading east on Loraine Avenue, Pleasantville police said.

The boy was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He has since died of his injuries, police said. 

The car's driver was not hurt. 

Sgt. Luz Gresham and Officers Marlon Hernandez, Giovanny Garcia and Marcus Ware are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 609-641-6100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.