Suspect Tosses Gun Just Before Traffic Stop, Crack Recovered: Pleasantville PD

A .38-caliber handgun was tossed out of a moving vehicle just before a police officer stopped it, authorities said.

On March 1, at approximately 9:30 a.m, Pleasantville Police Officer Danny Aparicio initiated a motor vehicle stop near West Windsor and Linden avenues.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly was observed throwing an object out of the driver-side window just prior to complying with the stop, police said.

Officer Aparicio made contact with the driver — identified as Angel Pereira 26 of Pleasantville — as Sergeant Craig Dennis, Officer Rackelli Fontana and K9 Officer Korey Crosby arrived.

An area check was conducted, and the revolver was recovered, police said.

Pereira was taken into custody.

As he exited the vehicle, a clear bag was located containing crack/cocaine, police said.

A passenger was released with no charges.

Pereira was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession for unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have a weapon, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession with intent, and possession of crack/cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He also received several motor vehicle summonses: Failure to stop, driving while suspended and drugs in a motor vehicle.

Pereira was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

