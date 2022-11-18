South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor

A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said.

Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Song was indicted for money laundering – a first-degree offense; theft by deception – a second-degree offense; identity theft – a second-degree offense; and bad checks – a second-degree offense.

Liu was indicted for money laundering – a first-degree offense; theft by deception – a second-degree offense; and insurance fraud – a third-degree offense.

This was a cooperative investigation by the Galloway Township Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, with additional assistance from the FBI, IRS, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Service, New Jersey State Police, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

