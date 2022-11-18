Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's When Region Could See Some Snow As Arctic Air Moves In From Canada
News

South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Botao Liu, left, and Wei Song
Botao Liu, left, and Wei Song Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said.

Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Song was indicted for money laundering – a first-degree offense; theft by deception – a second-degree offense; identity theft – a second-degree offense; and bad checks – a second-degree offense. 

Liu was indicted for money laundering – a first-degree offense; theft by deception – a second-degree offense; and insurance fraud – a third-degree offense.

This was a cooperative investigation by the Galloway Township Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, with additional assistance from the FBI, IRS, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Service, New Jersey State Police, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.