South Jersey Man Sentenced In Fatal Crash Involving Mix Of Drugs: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man driving under the influence of a mix of drugs was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey state prison for a fatal crash, authorities said.

On Sept. 27, 2021 at approximately 8:25 a.m., Michael Doyle of Pleasantville, operated a Honda CRV recklessly when he disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Doyle struck and killed a pedestrian, 33-year-old Anthony Swezeny, as Swezeny proceeded through the crosswalk, the prosecutor said.

Doyle then collided with a 2021 Chevy van operated by Joseph Avellino, of Egg Harbor Township. The van was traveling south on English Creek and crossing the Black Horse Pike at the time of the collision.

Swezeny was described by family as a “Gentle Giant” who loved music, spending time with friends and family, and making children smile as the “Magic Man” at the local Outback Steakhouse.

Toxicology results determined that Doyle was under the influence of multiple narcotics, including, Fentanyl; Morphine; Alprazolam; Methadone; Codeine; and THC at the time of the fatal crash, the prosecutor said.

Doyle had two passengers in his vehicle, an adult and a 2-year-old child.

Doyle was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison on the vehicular homicide charge. He must serve 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. He was also sentenced to five years in State Prison for endangering the welfare of a child.

