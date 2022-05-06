South Jersey Man Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Egg Harbor City man has been arrested and charged with numerous narcotics offenses, authorities said.

following a Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit investigation that began in December 2021, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced.

On Wednesday, May 4, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit made a warranted search upon a 2020 Acura TLX at 805 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Laquay Gibbs was arrested during a pedestrian stop prior to the execution of the search warrant, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit recovered the following items during the execution of the search warrant:

A black bag containing approximately 16.8 grams of suspected heroin

Approximately 500 wax folds of suspected heroin

Several hundred empty white wax bags

A digital scale

Cut measuring straw with plastic spoon

One-gallon Zip-Lock bag filled with tan rubber-bands

Four suspected MDMA pills

Five white pills stamped M/20 (suspected fentanyl pills, pressed to appear like Oxycodone 20mg).

Gibbs is charged with possession and distribution of heroin and possession of ecstasy, Shill said.

Gibbs was taken to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, processed, placed on a warrant and held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

