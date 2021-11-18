Contact Us
South Jersey Man, 68, Gets 3 Years For Inappropriate Sexual Conduct With Girl

Anthony Perona
Anthony Perona Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 68-year-old man from South Jersey has been sentenced to three years in state prison for inappropriate sexual conduct with an underage girl, authorities said.

Anthony J. Perona, 68, of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in August to endangering the welfare of a child, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Shill did not release details about the sexual conduct.

Perona’s Aug. 2 guilty plea came shortly after a jury trial on several related charges which resulted in a hung jury, Shill said.

Perona acknowledged engaging in sexual conduct with a juvenile female known to him which would "tend to impair or debauch her morals," Shill said.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer handled the case.

