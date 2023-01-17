South Jersey Fugitive Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old man from Mays Landing has been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting in Egg Harbor Township last summer, authorities said.

Isaiah Toulson, who remains a fugitive, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Aug. 19, 2022, at 4:08 a.m., the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah Rd., Egg Harbor Township, for a report of a male gunshot victim.

The victim, identified as Charles Wynn, was subsequently pronounced dead.

This remains an open and cooperative investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Toulson is not in custody and is currently wanted for murder. If Toulson is located, members of the public are asked not to approach him and call their local police department.

Anyone with information about this incident or the location of Toulson is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at https://www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.