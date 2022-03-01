Contact Us
News

SEEN HIM? Robber Sprays South Jersey Store Clerk With Chemical, Flees On Bicycle: Police

Jon Craig
Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect Photo Credit: Somers Point PD

Police seek the public's help locating a robbery suspect who sprayed the store clerk with a chemical agent, authorities said.

 At 12:54 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, an armed robbery occurred at the Somers Point News and Tobacco located at 501 New Road, Somers Point police said.

The suspect fled with unspecified items on a bicycle, police said.

He was described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a yellow or light green jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somers Point Police Department at 609-927-6161.

