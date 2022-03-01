Seen Him? Police Seek South Jersey Burglary Suspect

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help locating a burglary suspect.

The suspect reportedly lost the grille off his Honda sedan while fleeing from the scene of the attempted break-in, Brigantine police said.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Brigantine police responded to the 700 block of East Beach Ave for a caller reporting a burglary in progress.

A witness told police that the male pictured above arrived in a gray sedan, approached the rear of an unoccupied residence with a crow bar and attempted to force open the rear door, police said. The witness confronted the man who then fled the area, they said.

While fleeing, the man struck a telephone pole which caused the grille of the vehicle to fall off, police said.

Police were able to identify the vehicle as a Honda sedan using the grille that was left behind. The vehicle is believed to possibly have a Pennsylvania registration and is a gray 4-door Honda, police said.

The sedan also was missing its front bumper.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of this person or vehicle is urged to call Brigantine police at 609-266-7414.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.