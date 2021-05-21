SEEN HER? Galloway Mother, 46, Missing In South Jersey

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help finding a 46-year-old mother who has gone missing, authorities said.

Family members last saw Heather Kaczynski of Galloway Township about 5 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

When Kaczynski's husband and children returned at about 11 p.m. she wasn't home, police said. Her purse, cellphone and other personal belongings had been left behind, police said on Facebook.

Kaczynski is considered endangered due to an unspecified medical incident, police said.

Kaczynski is about 5-foot-1-inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and blondish brown hair, police said.

She has no history of leaving home before and there are no clues of where she might have gone, police said. Her car remained in the family's driveway.

Anyone with information is urged to call Galloway Detective Matthew Worth at 609-652-3705, ext. 322 or the police department's 24-hour dispatch line at 609-652-3705 ext 1.

