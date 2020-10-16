Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Feds: Two NJ Bloods Subset Leaders Nabbed With Pounds Of Fentanyl, Heroin
News

Prosecutor: NJ Corrections Officer Smuggled Drugs, Cellphones Into Atlantic County Jail

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Luis A. Mercado
Luis A. Mercado Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 25-year-old state corrections officer from South Jersey smuggled contraband into the Atlantic County Justice Facility, authorities said.

Luis A. Mercado of Galloway Township was charged with second-degree official misconduct after a joint investigation with Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and the jail facility in Mays Landing, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Mercado allegedly used his job as a correctional police officer to smuggle contraband -- including drugs and cellphones --."to further a criminal organization," Tyner said on Friday.

Mercado is suspended without pay. He was released after a detention hearing on Oct. 2, Tyner said.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and fill out the online form.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.