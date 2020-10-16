Prosecutor: NJ Corrections Officer Smuggled Drugs, Cellphones Into Atlantic County Jail

A 25-year-old state corrections officer from South Jersey smuggled contraband into the Atlantic County Justice Facility, authorities said.

Luis A. Mercado of Galloway Township was charged with second-degree official misconduct after a joint investigation with Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and the jail facility in Mays Landing, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Mercado allegedly used his job as a correctional police officer to smuggle contraband -- including drugs and cellphones --."to further a criminal organization," Tyner said on Friday.

Mercado is suspended without pay. He was released after a detention hearing on Oct. 2, Tyner said.

