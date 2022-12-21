Police Seize Weapons, Pounds Of Marijuana, Cocaine In Pleassantville

A 59-year-old Pleasantville man was arrested with multiple weapons and pounds of cocaine and marijuana, authorities said.

After an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit, Kelvin Nixon was charged with several narcotics and weapons-related offenses, they said.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, police executed a search warrant on a 1993 Pontiac Bonneville registered to Nixon. Police located five glass mason jars containing approximately 1.6 lbs. of suspected powder and crack cocaine, one Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun with 40 rounds of hollow point ammunition, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The following day, on Monday, Dec. 19, police executed a search warrant in the unit block of Loraine Avenue in Pleasantville. Nixon was taken into custody without incident.

The following items were recovered from the residence:

46 glass mason jars containing in excess of five lbs. of suspected marijuana.

One glass mason jar containing two bags of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 21.1 grams.

One loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

One Citadel 12-gauge shotgun.

One loaded American Tactical .22 caliber “Firefly” pistol.

100 THC vape cartridges.

Packaging materials such as digital scales, plastic bags, and empty glass jars used in dealing drugs..

Nixon was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this crime or other crimes is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

