Police ID Bicyclist Killed At 'Dangerous' Atlantic County Intersection

by Cecilia Levine
Martin Castillo-Garcia
Martin Castillo-Garcia Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Police have identified the bicyclist struck and killed by a car at a notoriously dangerous Atlantic County intersection, authorities said. 

Martin Castillo-Garcia, 31, of Linwood was riding south on Wabash Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle driven a Vineland woman, Linwood police said 

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, police said.

Jennifer Gentile, 41, was heading west on Ocean Heights when she struck the bicyclist, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges had been filed.

A relative has sponsored this GoFundMe page to raise money for the victim's funeral expenses.

Local residents maintained that Ocean Avenue, particularly at Wabash Avenue, can be a dangerous roadway.

"People speed down ocean heights," one person wrote on LPD's Facebook post. "No one ever stops for pedestrians. Time for something to be done there."

"Time to do something at that crossing," another said. "I live right there and have seen way too many accidents."

"So sad, dangerous spot," someone else added. "Need some kind of signal there."

