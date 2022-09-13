NJ Sex Assault Suspect Nabbed With Fingerprint DNA Hears His Sentence

A 60-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 1996 aggravated sexual assault and 2003 endangerment of two Atlantic County children, authorities said.

Brian L. Avis, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty to the offenses in June.

"For more than two decades the victims and their families have waited to know who did this. They may never know why Brian Avis chose them, but today, at a minimum, they have a degree of closure and a measure of justice,” said Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer who represented the State.

Detectives from the City of Brigantine and the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit renewed efforts in 2021 utilizing new technologies and investigative methods to develop a suspect culminating in the arrest of Avis for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old Brigantine girl. Once in custody, Avis’s fingerprints were soon linked to a similar 2003 incident involving a five-year-old girl that occurred in Galloway Township, authorities said.

Both victims and family members were present at sentencing. One victim told the Court and Avis that his actions have caused her lifelong emotional trauma. Avis apologized to both victims.

The cases were investigated by the City of Brigantine and Galloway Township Police Departments, the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

