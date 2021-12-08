NJ Mega Millions Players Take Home Combined $30K

There were two lucky Mega Millions players in New Jersey.

The third-tier prizewinning tickets combined to win $30,000, state Lottery officials said.

Both winners from Tuesday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 7, drawing were: 01, 07, 40, 43, and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 01, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Essex County ($20,000) : Maloco Liquors, 349-351 Chestnut St. in Newark; and,

: Maloco Liquors, 349-351 Chestnut St. in Newark; and, Atlantic County ($10,000): Buena Gas & Mart, 104 S. Harding Highway in Landisville.

