Mercer County Man, 29, Shot Dead In Atlantic City

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday evening, March 16.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to reports of a shooting on the unit block of South Texas Avenue. Officers found a victim identified as Jamar Square, 29, of Lawrence Township, suffering from gunshot wounds. Square was taken by medical personnel to AtlantiCare Medical Center, City Division where he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609- 909-7800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.