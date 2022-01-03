Memorial Services Set For Ex-South Jersey Football Star Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

A 28-year-old Pleasantville man who died from injuries five days after a Christmas Eve crash will be remembered during memorial services on Thursday.

Donta Pollock was a star running back for Holy Spirit High School. He was remembered by his alma mater as “one of the best to ever wear the gold helmet," according to an Instagram post.

Pollock was driving west on the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville on Christmas Eve when he lost control at about 2:30 a.m., left the roadway and struck a guard rail. He was thrown from the vehicle, State Police said.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 29.

Pollock is survived by a 5-year-old daughter.

A viewing is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Crossroads Fellowship in Pleasantville. The funeral service begins at 11 a.m.

This GoFundMe page has been created to cover Pollock's funeral expenses.

"Donta was loved by his family and friends, and always had a way to make you laugh," the GoFundMe page says. "Remembered best as an absolute tank on the football field,"

