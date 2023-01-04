Mays Landing Man, 70, Dies In Collision With Numerous Trees: Police

A 70-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed in a single-car crash, authorities said.

On Monday, Jan. 2, at 9:26 a.m., the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive for the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix being operated by James Day was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike. The vehicle left the roadway where it collided with numerous trees, police said. Day suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, they said.

Assisting at the crash scene were Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Mays Landing Fire Department, Laureldale Fire Department, and the State of New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Township of Hamilton Police Department. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Detective Rudolph or Officer Mandela of the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

