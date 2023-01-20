Man Wanted For 2 Armed Robberies Arrested In Atlantic City

A man who allegedly robbed the same convenience store twice in two weeks was arrested by Atlantic City police.

The store was robbed at knifepoint by the suspect both times, authorities said.

At 5:04 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, Atlantic City Police Officer John Bell observed a vehicle driving in the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue and recognized that the registered owner of the vehicle, Dominique Devonish, was wanted for two counts of armed robbery.

Bell was aware Devonish was wanted from flyers detectives and officers had distributed related to the robberies after an investigation identified Devonish as the suspect. Officer Bell subsequently initiated a car stop in the 800 block of north Indiana Avenue and confirmed the driver was in fact Devonish. Devonish was taken into custody without incident.

The charges stem from two armed-robbery investigations of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue that occurred on Jan. 5, and Sunday, Jan. 15, police said.

Dominique Devonish, 30, of Atlantic City was charged with robbery, weapons offenses and several traffic summonses.

Devonish was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or send a text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

