Man Gets Prison Time For Choking Atlantic City Woman: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic City was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

Rahshamir Skinner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – strangulation of a domestic violence victim and terroristic threats, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Jan. 21, Atlantic City Police Officers Ryan Waddell and Isaiah Johnson were dispatched to a residence in Atlantic City, for the report of a violent domestic assault.

When officers arrived, the suspect fled from the scene armed with a knife, the prosecutor said.

He was subsequently apprehended.

The investigation was conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor David Little represented the state in this matter.

