Man, 21, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed by gunfire overnight in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1:47 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police found Tyronne Ford unconscious and unresponsive, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Ford was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, they said.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.