Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Loaded Handgun, Hollow Point Ammo Recovered In Atlantic City Arrest

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Atlantic City police capped an investigation into the possession of illegal weapons with an arrest of a man carrying a loaded gun, authorities said.

Members of the Atlantic City Task Force arrested Donald Segar Jr 29, of Mays Landing, at Indiana and McKinley avenues on Sept. 30, according to a police department spokesman.

Segar, who was arrested without incident, was found to have a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants, Lt. Kevin Fair said.

The Atlantic City Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from local, county and state agencies.

Segar was charged with several weapons offenses including certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Segar was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.