Loaded Handgun, Hollow Point Ammo Recovered In Atlantic City Arrest

Atlantic City police capped an investigation into the possession of illegal weapons with an arrest of a man carrying a loaded gun, authorities said.

Members of the Atlantic City Task Force arrested Donald Segar Jr 29, of Mays Landing, at Indiana and McKinley avenues on Sept. 30, according to a police department spokesman.

Segar, who was arrested without incident, was found to have a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants, Lt. Kevin Fair said.

The Atlantic City Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from local, county and state agencies.

Segar was charged with several weapons offenses including certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Segar was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

