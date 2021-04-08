Jersey Shore Man Jumps From Caesars Colosseum Parking Garage

A 62-year-old man from Ocean County jumped to his death from an Atlantic City parking garage, authorities said.

Patrol officers found the man next to the Caesars Colosseum parking garage on the first block of south Michigan Avenue.

The unidentified victim, from Manahawkin, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personal shortly after noon on Wednesday, police said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Section spoke with witnesses who reported seeing the man intentionally jump, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

For anyone that needs assistance, or knows someone that needs assistance, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

